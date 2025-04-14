Belgium has confirmed that Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi was arrested by law enforcement on Saturday (Apr 12) for being involved in fraudulent activities. However, extraditing the fugitive diamond merchant may not be as simple for India.

Advertisment

The 65-year-old has been wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India since 2018. He had allegedly defrauded Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,850 crore.

Also read | Exclusive: Belgium confirms Mehul Choksi's arrest, Indian extradition request

‘Extradition is not an easy task’

Advertisment

Fugitive Mehul Choksi arrested in Belgium. How long can his extradition take?

“Extradition is not an easy task. Choksi's wallet is full, and he will employ the best lawyers in Europe to avoid the process like what Vijay Maliya has been doing. I don't think it is going to be easy for India to get him back,” he said as quoted by ANI.

“When he was caught in Antigua (Dominica) and other islands, he could manage to get out of it because he has a fleet of lawyers. But I wish and hope that this time, the Indian government will succeed,” he added.

Advertisment

Also read | 'Had to happen': Former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Mehul Choksi's arrest

Former diplomat KP Fabian said while India can request extradition, the final decision was up to the Belgian government. Choksi can also challenge the extradition and make an appeal in court.

“It will be great if it can be done, but again, Rana, how many years has he taken us? When was 26/11, 2008. And we got him in 2025. So, all these, all the extradition proceedings will take time. But there can be obstacles,” he said. He added that an Interpol Red Corner Notice for the diamond merchant had been withdrawn in 2023, likely because it was not working.

“Well, I'll put it this way: India wants him extradited, and Belgium has to take the decision. Now, even the Belgium Internal affairs and the foreign affairs, take that decision. Choksi has the option of going to court in Belgium. And then there can be arguments, pros and cons,” he said.

Also read | 'Major ground for plea is his ill health': Mehul Choksi's legal team to file appeal for his release

He added, “We can’t jump to the conclusion that tomorrow or day after Belgium is going to extradite him because there is a legal process, even if the Belgian government decides, he can go to court. So, whether eventually he'll be extradited or not at this moment we can't say, but obviously we should try hard, as hard as necessary to get him.”

What did Choksi’s lawyer say?

Following his arrest, Mehul Choksi’s lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, said that if the businessman were to be extradited, his human rights would be “greatly affected.”

His team would challenge any attempt to extradite him, he said during a press conference on Monday (Apr 14).

“Basically, we will be defending it on two grounds. It is a political case, and secondly, it is because of the human rights conditions in India,” he added.

Also read | 'The most important thing is...': PNB Scam whistle-blower on Mehul Choksi's arrest in Belgium

“We have always maintained in the entire court that he is ready to join, but because of his medical condition, he cannot travel. That is why we initially maintained that the Indian agency could investigate, and he will join on VC (video conference). That is why, to date, everyone has been declared a fugitive, but Mehul Choksi is not a fugitive. Our case has been going on for years now,” Aggarwal said.

Talking about Choksi's health condition, he said, “He is extremely sick. He is undergoing treatment for cancer, and the last time he was picked up from Antigua by the Indian agencies, because of the torture, he was feeling very claustrophobic and had got some permanent deformities, as well as suffering from PTSD.”

(With inputs from agencies)