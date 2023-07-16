Spain: Thousands evacuated from La Palma island following ‘out of control’ wildfires

More than 4,000 people were evacuated from their homes as the Spanish island of La Palma witnesses “out of control” wildfires, said the local officials. Meanwhile, the rest of Europe, including Spain, swelters amid record-breaking temperatures. What is happening on the Spanish islands? The wildfire in La Palma began early Saturday in El Pinar de Puntagorda, a wooded area in the north of the island in the Canaries, reported Reuters. This also prompted the regional government to put neighbouring islands, including Tenerife and Gran Granaria, on official alert due to the risk of forest fires.

The wildfire has also forced evacuations from the villages of Puntagorda and neighbouring Tijarafe, as per local authorities. So far, the blaze has affected an area of about 4,500 hectares.

Fernando Clavijo, president of the Canary Islands, said at least 13 houses have been destroyed since Saturday as the fire has advanced. “The fire advanced very quickly,” said Clavijo, adding that the “fire is out of control”.

He also went on to attribute this rapid advancement of the blaze to “the wind, the climate conditions as well as the heatwave that we are living through.”

“There has been some resistance by local people to leaving their homes, but I appeal to people to be responsible,” Clavijo told reporters.

Local officials have also reported the forced evacuation of 50 people from Tenerife, one of the eight Canary Islands since the wildfire broke out on Saturday and destroyed about 60 hectares of land in the region.

Puntagorda mayor Vicente Rodríguez told Spanish media that the fire started within his municipality, adding that the region in recent years has witnessed below-average rainfall. Response to the wildfires As of Sunday, ten aerial units and 300 firefighters were deployed to bring the wildfire under control on the island, reported Reuters. Meanwhile, King Felipe VI of Spain, also called Clavijo and expressed his support for the people of the Spanish archipelago off Africa’s western coast. Wildfire coincides with European heatwave The wildfire also began days after the temperature of the ground in some parts of Spain crossed over 60 degree Celsius during the deadly heatwave that has been sweeping across parts of Europe, the United States, and China.

European countries like Spain, Italy and Greece have been experiencing scorching temperatures for the past few days now.

Weather forecasters in Spain have also warned about the risks of more wildfires and no respite from high temperatures any time soon, as night temperatures are unlikely to fall below 25 degree Celsius. Additionally, temperatures in southern Spain are expected to be as high as 44 degree Celsius as the heatwave is predicted to intensify from Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)





