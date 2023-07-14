Europe heatwave: Spain swelters with land temperatures crossing 60 degrees Celsius

Parts of Europe, China and the United States have seen facing record-breaking heat as the temperature of the ground in some areas of Spain hit more than 60 degrees Celsius during the deadly heatwave.

The situation across Europe continues to deteriorate, with tourists in central Athens gathered near mist machines and animals in the zoo in Madrid fed fruit popsicles and chunks of frozen food.

A report by The Associated Press mentioned that southern Europeans braced for a heat wave, with European Union's space agency warning over upcoming severe conditions.

Reports have mentioned that satellite recordings have shown the heat map, which highlighted scorching temperatures in red and turned even darker, to black for some regions.

In the meantime, authorities have put emergency measures in place after the high-pressure system, which crossed the Mediterranean from North Africa, has been named Cerberus.

Local reports have mentioned that temperature records have been broken in many countries, including France, Switzerland, Germany and Italy.

In some regions, highs of 40 degrees Celsius were recorded again on Wednesday. It was predicted that in Sicily and Sardinia, the temperature could be as high as 48 degrees Celsius.

Concerns around the health of residents were also raised when the heatwave claimed its first life this summer.

As per reports, a 44-year-old worker collapsed on Tuesday when he was reportedly painting a zebra crossing in 40 degrees Celsius heat in the town of Lodi outside Milan, Italy. Heat advisories issued Extreme heat advisories have been issued for more than 100 million Americans, with the National Weather Service forecasting particularly dangerous conditions in Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas.

North Africa has also been sweltering and the Moroccan meteorological service issued an extreme heat red alert for southern parts of the country.

Some regions of China, including the capital Beijing, are also experiencing sweltering temperatures and a major Chinese power company said its single-day power generation hit a record high on Monday.

Secretary-General Petteri Taalas of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned that extreme weather resulting from a warming climate is "unfortunately becoming the new normal".

WMO said that excessive heat is one of the deadliest meteorological events and a recent study estimates over 61,000 people died from heat during Europe's record-breaking summer last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

