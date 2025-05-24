South Korea, the country which is facing a drop in birth rates, has now sought to a unique method to deal with the situation. The government is now offering cash to its people in return of marriage. From their first dates to engagement, wedding, honeymoon, South Korean government is funding everything just to encourage its citizen to get married, and have kids.

Previously, fearing regional depopulation, local governments in in the country had introduced childbirth subsidies. This decision is a next step towards the goal of increasing the population.

In a district of Busan the government has promised to give up to $14,700 to couples who marry after participating in the matchmaking event organised by the district.

“This is one component of our population policy to counter the crisis of low birth rates and regional decline,” a district official said, South China Morning Post reported.

Additionally, the government is funding the dates, engagement, and an expensive honeymoon trip.

South Korea has the lowest birth rate in the world. In 2024, the country's fertility rate has increased to 0.75. It is the slightest increased from 0.72 in 2023.