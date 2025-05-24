BSF neutralises Pakistani intruder at Gujarat border

In India's Gujarat, the Border Security Forces (BSF) on Friday night (May 23-24, intervening night) neutralised a Pakistani intruder who was attempting to enter Indian territory.

What happened?

As per a statement by the security forces, in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat, the troops spotted a suspicious person moving towards the border fence after crossing the international border.

The BSF challenged the intruder, who kept advancing, following which the forces were forced to open fire. The intruder was neutralised on the spot, added the statement.

Forces stay on alert

This comes amid heightened tensions between India and its neighbour Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor in which India targeted nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan.

Indian security forces have been on high alert after Pakistan committed ceasefire violations on the LoC (Line of Control) and IB (International Border) for 15 days in a row.

As per ANI, in Rajasthan, the BSF said it was maintaining a strong presence along the IB as part of Operation Sindoor, which is still ongoing.

Talking to the news agency, Yogendra Singh Rathore, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jaisalmer BSF, emphasised BSF's unwavering commitment to national security.

"BSF is the first line of defence and is always alert on the border. 5–6 years after its formation, the India-Pakistan war took place in 1971, and even then, it proved its usefulness. We were victorious during the Kargil War too. When the incident happened on 22nd April, when they (terrorists) killed our innocent citizens, after that, we were ready to give them a befitting reply. We stood by the decision taken by the Government of India, and we were fully prepared so that we could stop any misadventure right there," he said.