As covid cases have sharply risen in India, raising alarm across the nation, Mumbai registered 95 COVID-19 cases so far in May.

It shows an uptick as Maharashtra's saw a total of 106 cases since January, according to the state health department.

With rising cases, at least 16 people are hospitalised, and patients are being shifted from KEM Hospital to Seven Hills Hospital to prevent further spread.

The authorities said that all patients presenting with influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) are being tested for COVID-19.

Although there isn't a need to be concerned or worried about, as the number might not be sounding that alarming compared to previous covid waves. However, it does shows a clear shift in the virus's behaviour over the past year.

Also read: Delhi issues fresh Covid advisory: Hospitals told to prep beds, oxygen and vaccines amid case rise - Here's all you need to know

Meanwhile, not just in Mumbai, Haryana's Gurgaon and Faridabad also witnessed three cases of coronavirus.

Two cases were reported from Gurugram, while, one from Faridabad. However, the woman in Gurugram, who was tested positive, recently returned from Mumbai.

Here's the precautions

As the cases are rising rapidly, people have been getting anxious as it is reminding them of the past wave of covid.

However, it is always better to take some precautions, particularly those who are more vulnerable to it, including elderly, pregnant or have underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems.

Wearing masks

Avoiding close contact

Maintaining hand hygiene

Staying home if you feel unwell

Keep updated with vaccinations or boosters

The cause of this surge of COVID-19 cases in Asia is the JN.1 variant and its related descendants, which are subvariants of the Omicron lineage.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated JN.1 as a “variant of interest”, though not yet a “variant of concern”.