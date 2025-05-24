On Friday, May 23, in a joint press conference in Berlin with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, a journalist asked Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar if he was disappointed that the German government initially didn't support Operation Sindoor.

Maintaining a calm demeanour, Jaishankar responded, “I think you are misinformed, we had a conversation on the May 7 of my recollection, which was when we initiated our operations, and it was a very understanding and positive conversation. Quite honestly, even before that, the German government has expressed solidarity in face of this terror attack. The minister also clearly conveyed that every nation has a right to self-defence in the face of terrorism.”

S Jaishankar is in Berlin as part of his three-nation trip to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. The German Minister condemned the horrors of the Pahlgham attack, which killed 26 Indian tourists.

“When it comes to terrorism, today, there is virtually no country which would say they approve of what was done and won't condemn it...If I say I have the right to defend myself,” said Jaishankar, " We are encouraged by the very early condemnation of the terrorist attack, as well as the clear message we got on May 7th and again today from Minister Wadephul that Germany recognises India's right to defend itself..."

Jaishankar said that the terror attack was not an isolated event; it is part of a larger pattern which has not only targeted Jammu and Kashmir, but other parts of India as well. It is intended to hurt the normalisation of Kashmir and create a fear psychosis, which will hurt the tourism economy of Kashmir.

“…this was meant to create a fear psychosis and destroy the tourism economy of the Kashmir...and sow religious discord...” said Jaishankar.

German Foreign Minister maintained his position of restoring the bilateral relations between India and Pakistan and resolving the conflict through dialogue. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Johann Wadephul praised the constructive talks between the two representatives and recapitulated the commitment of both nations towards peace and stability.