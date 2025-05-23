In a unique tribute to the Indian armed forces, Banarasi saree weavers in Varanasi have blended patriotism with traditional craftsmanship. These new sarees showcase designs inspired by Operation Sindoor, the military response by India after the recent terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Launched by the Indian forces



Operation Sindoor targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir following the deadly 22 April attack that killed 24 tourists, including a Nepalese national.

Now, this heroic operation has found its way onto silk threads. Saree makers in Varanasi have illustrated symbols of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in their saree designs. Pictures of the BrahMos missile, fighter jets, warships and the S-400 air defence system are delicately woven into the fabric.

Shopkeeper Vikas, who helped create the sarees, told IANS, “These sarees are inspired by Operation Sindoor. We want to show that the whole nation stands with our soldiers. Through these designs, we say – India is united.”

These patriotic sarees are not just gaining attention locally. Shoppers from across India – and even international tourists – are showing great interest.

The sample pieces are already turning heads and more designs are in the pipeline. Sellers also plan to gift some sarees to Indian soldiers as a gesture of respect and gratitude.

Blending patriotism with artistry, these Banarasi sarees have become a powerful statement showing how deeply every citizen, including weavers and traders, stands with the nation.