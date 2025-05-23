Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the Border Security Force Investiture Ceremony, said that Pakistan stands exposed of sponsoring terrorism in the world.

“Our country has been facing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for many decades,” he said, “Pakistan has carried out many big incidents for years, but it has not been given a proper response...”He lauded the strong will of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in taking a decisive measure to execute Operation Sindoor swiftly. Since 2014, after the election of Mr Modi at the centre, there have been appropriate responses, whether it is the Uri air strike or Operation Sindoor.

“Operation Sindoor is when our Prime Minister's strong political will, accurate information from our intelligence gathering agencies and the army's amazing display of lethality came together. Operation Sindoor is formed when all three come together,” emphasised Home Minister Shah.

"Pakistan army officials were seen standing with the terrorists at their funeral", stressed Amit Shah, "They have proven to the world that they stand with terrorism"

"When the Pakistani army tried to attack our civilian bases and our military establishments, the Indian army gave a strong reply. It demonstrated their firepower by attacking their airbases," said Shah.

Praising the role, BSF Shah said, “The whole country is proud of the Armed Forces and BSF. During the tensions, BSF did not leave the border. When shelling happened from that side, BSF personnel retaliated against them.”

He also underlined the accuracy of indigenous weapons used in Operation Sindoor, saying,"We also witnessed the success of indigenous defence weapons during Operation Sindoor and I am sure, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we will move towards self-reliance.

Home Minister Amit Shah was at the National Capital for the 22nd Investiture Ceremony of the Border Security Force. He was praising the dedication of the BSF for their persistence in safeguarding the border in the western and eastern fronts.