Zee TV UK celebrates 30th anniversary with Yash Raj Films’ ‘Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical’

Zee TV UK is celebrating its 30th anniversary by partnering with one of the most prestigious studios of India, Yash Raj Films (YRF), to bring the global premiere of Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical (CFIL) to the United Kingdom. The remarkable cultural collaboration marks a key moment in the South Asian entertainment landscape.

This coincides with the 30th year of the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), the longest-running movie in the history of Indian cinema. The musical event CFIL will run from 29 May to 21 June 2025 at the iconic Manchester Opera House.

The English-language production, which is directed by Aditya Chopra, the original creator of the 1995 blockbuster, blends Bollywood with Broadway-style storytelling. The story, starring Jena Pandya and Ashley Day, features Simran and Roger – a contemporary cross-cultural couple navigating love, family, and identity in a globalised world.

The musical includes book and lyrics by award-winning Nell Benjamin, music by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani (popularly called Vishal & Shekhar in India), choreography by Rob Ashford, co-choreography of Indian dances by Shruti Merchant, scenic design by Derek McLane and casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.