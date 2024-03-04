South Korea threatens legal action against doctors protesting against medical reforms

South Korea's Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong, announced on Monday (March 4) that authorities would begin inspecting hospitals to take legal action against trainee doctors who have persisted in a walkout against government plans to increase medical school admissions even after the Feb 29 deadline.

Approximately 9,000 resident and intern doctors, constituting around 70 per cent of the country's total doctors, have been on strike since February 20 over increase in medical seats which they said would burden the system without addressing the systemic issues.

Despite warnings from the government about potential administrative and legal penalties, including the suspension of medical licenses and fines or imprisonment, the protesting trainee physicians have not returned to work as of the end of last month.

Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said during a televised briefing on Monday, "From today, we plan to conduct on-site inspections to confirm trainee doctors who have not returned and take action according to the law and principle without exception."

He added, "Please keep in mind that doctors who have not returned may experience serious problems in their personal career path."

For those doctors who decide to return to their duties, the government stated that it would consider specific circumstances when contemplating any action against them.

Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo further announced that the government would take steps to suspend the medical licenses of approximately 7,000 trainee doctors who had left their jobs to protest.

The protesting doctors have shown little indication of returning to work.

The World Medical Association, a group representing physicians globally, issued a statement on Sunday (March 3) in which they condemned the Korean government's attempt to stifle the voices of doctors.

What are the doctors demanding?

The striking doctors argue that the government should address pay and working conditions before attempting to increase the number of physicians.

The government, however, contends that the plan to increase medical school admissions by 2,000 starting in the 2025 academic year is essential in a rapidly ageing society, where the doctor-to-patient ratio remains one of the lowest among developed economies at 2.6 doctors per 1,000 people.

While the plan to boost medical school admissions enjoys public support, with around 76 per cent of respondents in favour, critics accuse President Yoon Suk Yeol's government of insufficient consultation and of picking a fight on this issue ahead of parliamentary elections in April.