South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday (Dec. 3) declared an emergency martial law in the country, accusing the opposition of anti-state activities.

He said the measure was necessary to protect the country from "communist forces", reported AFP.

"To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements... I hereby declare emergency martial law," Yoon said in a live televised address to the nation.

The country's military has announced the suspension of all paramilitary activities, Yonhap News Agency reported, adding that the members of the National Assembly have been banned from accessing the building.

Yoon has been in trouble since the latest general election when the opposition won a landslide in parliament and he was not able to pass the laws he wanted.

Instead, he had to veto the bills that the opposition had been passing.

What is martial law?

Martial law is the replacement of civilian government by military rule during a time of emergency when the civil authorities are deemed unable to operate.

When martial law is in effect, the military commander of the country has unlimited authority to make and enforce laws.

In theory, the law is temporary, however, it may continue indefinitely.

The law can further have legal impacts, including the suspension of normal civil rights and the extension of military law.

'Wrong move'

South Korea's main opposition, the Democratic Party, called on the lawmakers to gather at the National Assembly, the country's legislative body.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-Myung called on the public to gather at the assembly, according to Yonhap.

The ruling People's Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon also called the declaration of martial law a "wrong" move and vowed to block it.

Moreover, the last time martial law was implemented in South Korea was in 1979 after the assassination of then-dictator Park Chung Hee.

(With inputs from agencies)