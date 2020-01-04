Soleimani's killing: UK PM Boris Johnson under pressure to cut short Caribbean vacation? 

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may feel the heat of Iran's top commander Qasem Soleimani's killing and cut short his ongoing Caribbean vacation.

British media reports that the UK was not intimated by the US on Baghdad Airport airstrikes that killed Iran Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani on January 3.

The United Kingdom has around 400 troops stationed in the Middle East and works along with the American forces in the region.

In Johnson's absence, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab issued a statement on Soleimani's killing and called for de-escalation, adding that further conflict is not in UK's interest.

"We have always recognised the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qasem Soleimani. Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests," Raab said as reported by news agency Reuters.

Meanwhile, opposition Labour Party's leader Jeremy Corbyn slammed the United States for Soleimani's killing calling it "belligerent actions and rhetoric coming from the United States".

UK PM Johnson has been enjoying a vacation in the Caribbean ahead of the resumption of Parliament's winter recess.

(With inputs from Reuters)