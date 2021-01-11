Soldier in US faces court-martial in alleged sexual assault of fellow soldier found dead

Officials at Fort Bliss, a US Army post in New Mexico and Texas, have moved to court-martial a private first class accused of the sexual assault of a fellow soldier who was found dead on New Year's Eve.

Pfc. Asia Graham was found unresponsive in her barracks on December 31, Fort Bliss said in a press release issued January 2.

Fort Bliss, which is located in El Paso, Texas, has not released the accused soldier's name.

Special agents for the US Army Criminal Investigation Command do not suspect foul play in her death, the release added.

According to a statement released by Lt. Col. Allie Payne, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Public Affairs Officer, Graham initially reported an alleged sexual assault by a fellow soldier at Fort Bliss on June 1.

Graham said the assault occurred in December 2019, according to the statement.

Pfc. Graham was a Human Resource Specialist who joined the US. Army in July 2019 from Cherryville, North Carolina. Fort Bliss was her first duty station, the release said.

Following her report last June, the base command began an investigation and put in place a military protective order, as well as making sure that Graham and the accused soldier were not living in the same building or working in the same areas.