Social networking app Parler relaunches after Capitol riot controversy

The much-controversial social networking app, Parler, has relaunched after a tough few weeks following the Capitol riots.

Parler app was forced to shut down as it was alleged the supporters of Donald Trump used this app to organise the violent Capitol riot.

It has often described itself as a "free speech social network" but came under scrutiny recently. Following the allegation, Apple and Google had pulled the app from their download platforms and Amazon's web hosting, too, cut ties with the social networking app.

"Parler was built to offer a social media platform that protects free speech and values privacy and civil discourse," interim CEO Mark Meckler issued a statement.

While the former President Donald Trump has been acquitted, the app is still facing the brunt of its critics and locals. However, the company is determined to return despite all the criticism.

The company heads believe the app will return despite several tries of it being taken offline "by those who desire to silence tens of millions of Americans."

For now, it has been reported that the app is back for the existing users who already have the app downloaded. It will be made available for new downloads from next week.

"Parler is being run by an experienced team and is here to stay. We will thrive as the premier social media platform dedicated to free speech, privacy and civil dialogue," Meckler said.

His statement has come after Parler fired its then chief executive John Matze immediately after the US Capitol riots.