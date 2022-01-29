Skeleton remains found inside a tent in Central Park in New York

In a horrifying incident, the skeletal remains of a person were found inside Central Park on Friday afternoon, reports police. It happened when a jogger came across a tent in a wooded area behind the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

He immediately informed the Parks department workers. The incident took place at 79th Street and East Drive just before 12:30 pm.

As per New York Police Department, the city medical examiner said that the remains were in a “highly decomposed state” and mostly skeletal.

An investigation is still ongoing as it is not yet clear how long the tent had been at the location or when the individual died.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old hiker named Richard Jacobson died after he slipped from the top of an Arizona mountain while taking a selfie. His body was recovered after a fellow hiking companion called 911 at 12:45 am on Monday.

After the call, Arizona Department of Public Safety sent out a helicopter to carry forward the late-night rescue effort.

Sergeant Doug Peoble with Pinal County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, while speaking to local media said, "Mr. Jacobson went to go take a photograph with himself and the city skyline in the background, and he lost his footing, and he slipped, and he fell."

