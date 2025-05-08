In view of the "volatile" situation between India and Pakistan, Singapore on Wednesday (May 7) advised its citizens to avoid "non-essential" travel to Pakistan and India's Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singapore travel advisory

In the aftermath of India's Operation Sindoor, and given the tense situation between India and Pakistan, the Republic of Singapore has issued multiple travel advisories for its citizens.

For those travelling to Pakistan, it issued a sweeping advisory, suggesting avoidance in travelling to all of Pakistan: "In view of the volatile security situation between Pakistan and India, Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Pakistan. Travellers should exercise precaution, especially at the border regions between Pakistan and India."

"Singaporeans in Pakistan are advised to remain vigilant, and take all necessary precautions for personal safety, including avoiding large gatherings, monitoring local news closely, heeding instructions of local authorities and eRegistering with MFA."

Meanwhile, for India, Singapore only suggested its citizens to avoid Jammu and Kashmir, the hotbed of the ongoing tensions: "In view of the volatile security situation, Singaporeans are advised to defer non-essential travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in India. Travellers should exercise precaution, especially at the border regions between India and Pakistan. Singaporeans in India are advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions for personal safety, including avoiding large gatherings, monitoring local news closely, heeding instructions of local authorities, and eRegistering with MFA"

Operation Sindoor

The Indian military in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7) carried out cross-border strikes code-named Operation Sindoor, in which nine specific sites linked to terrorism were targeted.

In an official statement, the Minister of Defence said, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."



No Pakistani military facilities were struck, the Defence Ministry said, adding that India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and methods of execution.

In a social media post, the Indian Army wrote: "Justice is served. Jai Hind!". In an earlier post, they shared a Sanskrit phrase: "prhaaraay snnihitaaH, jyaay prshikssitaaH"—which roughly translates to "ready to strike, trained to win."