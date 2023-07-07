Shocking! Kenyan cheese factory employees forced to strip over improperly disposed used sanitary pad

A disturbing incident at a Kenyan cheese factory led to the arrest of three individuals. Employees at Brown's Food Company claim they were compelled to undress to determine who among them was menstruating. The incident unfolded when a manager, whose identity has not been disclosed, gathered female workers to identify the person responsible for improperly disposing of a used sanitary pad, said media reports.

Failing to extract a confession, the manager resorted to extreme measures, forcing the women to strip.

Brown's Food Company has taken immediate action in response to the allegations. The accused manager has been suspended pending an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, police in Limuru have confirmed that three individuals are now facing charges of indecent assault in connection with the incident. Distress call Senator Gloria Orwoba, a vocal advocate against period shaming, received a distress call about the incident, which she shared in a video posted on Facebook.

According to Senator Orwoba, the manager discovered a used sanitary towel in a bin designated for other waste, prompting her to gather the female employees in an attempt to identify the offender.

When her initial inquiries proved unsuccessful, the manager "needed to find out who was on their period so that she could punish the person that threw the sanitary towel in that bin." Company response Brown's Food Company issued a statement on its website expressing sadness over the incident and asserting that it does not reflect the company's established procedures.

In an effort to prevent similar occurrences, the company plans to engage a women's health expert to sensitise the staff, improve communication, and reinforce existing policies and procedures.

Also Read | Hong Kong police arrest four men for allegedly aiding overseas activists

Additionally, an independent investigation will be conducted to ensure a thorough examination of the incident.

"We are further engaging a women's health expert to help sensitise staff, improve communication, and strengthen our existing policies and procedures," the statement read. Ongoing stigma in Kenya around menstruation Local police revealed that similar incidents of demeaning and shaming behaviour have been reported in other companies in the area. Police chief Philip Mwania condemned the actions, stating that such practices have been ongoing for a significant period.

Watch | Russian expert claims the US is working on weaponising asteroids against enemies × He warned employers engaged in such behaviour that justice would soon be served to all the victims involved.

Campaigners said that period shaming remains a major problem in Kenya.