Shinzo Abe's loss shadows polls, but Japan says it 'not halt the democratic process'

Just two days after Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister was shot and killed while campaigning in Japan, voters cast their ballots in an upper house election on Sunday. The assassination has cast a shadow over the election, which is anticipated to strengthen the majority held by Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party. However, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, political parties and lawmakers have said that the shocking murder would not halt the democratic process. Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition partner Komeito have a sizable majority in parliament. The election on Sunday is anticipated to solidify that grasp on power, putting LDP's Kishida in a better position to enter a "golden three years" during which he won't have to face any more elections.

"We must never allow violence to suppress speech during elections, which are the foundation of democracy," said Kishida.

When Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old who is currently in police custody, opened fire, Shinzo Abe was out in Nara's western district supporting a candidate from his governing LDP. On Saturday, local police there acknowledged "problems" with the security measures employed for a high-profile figure like Abe.

"I believe it is undeniable that there were problems with the guarding and safety measures for former prime minister Abe," police chief Tomoaki Onizuka told media on Saturday.

"In all the years since I became a police officer in 1995... there is no greater remorse, no bigger regret than this," the tearful police chief added.

Even as Kishida looks forward to the "golden three years" he will have to grapple with serious policy challenges, such as rising costs and energy shortages, particularly in the wake of the early summer heatwave that caused a power shortfall.

Polls close at 8:00 pm local time (1100 GMT), and results are anticipated from Japanese media shortly thereafter.

