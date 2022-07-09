Japan refuses to bow down to violence, election campaign to resume today

A day after Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by a gunman in the western city of Nara, campaigning for the approaching elections is set to resume on Saturday (July 9th), the final day of campaigning before voting on Sunday (July 10th). Even as police sought to determine the motivation and method of Abe's assassination, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and other parties announced they would resume their campaigns for the upper house of parliament on Saturday. Officials claimed that Abe, who was shot while campaigning for his country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, had not received any threats.

Many parties have decided to refrain from sending out top figures to speak on the last day of campaigning, but it will still take place to show the country's refusal to submit to violence, reports NHK.

Shinzo Abe's party and its coalition partner Komeito are anticipated to solidify their parliamentary majorities, in Sunday's election. Polling conducted prior to the killing indicated that the LDP, where Abe still had a significant amount of influence, was gaining seats.

However, James Brady, vice president of the advisory firm Teneo, in a note predicted that the "wave of sympathy votes now could boost the margin of victory."

Given the nation's low rates of violent crime and strong gun laws, the assassination of Japan's most well-known politician has very understandably shook the nation and sent shockwaves around the globe.

In the country, politicians frequently make direct pleas to voters outside of railway stations and supermarkets during election season. The assassination has raised concerns about the security measures for public figures.

