Shinzo Abe: A look at Japan's longest serving prime minister

Shinzo Abe, former Japanese prime minister, has been taken to the hospital bleeding after collapsing during a speech in the western Japanese city of Nara, state broadcaster NHK reported on Friday (July 8).

A gunshot-like noise was reported at the moment, and a male suspect has been taken into custody.

Currently, there is no update on the former PM's condition. The Japanese government has confirmed Abe had been shot in the western region of Nara.

Let's take a look at the prestigious leader's profile: