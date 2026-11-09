/Sheikh Hasina seeks new Bangladeshi passport ahead of December return

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has formally requested a new Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card (NID) from the High Commission in New Delhi, marking her clearest step yet towards a planned return to Bangladesh in December.

In a letter dated 9 November and written by her London-based counsel Steven Powles KC of Matrix Chambers, Hasina’s lawyers asked Acting High Commissioner Preeti Rahman to issue the documents. The letter states that her existing passport and NID had reportedly been revoked by the interim government and other authorities.

“In view of the reported revocation of her existing Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card (NID) by the Interim Government and other authorities, I respectfully request that you take the necessary steps to issue a new Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card for our client,” the letter reads. It cites her Bangladeshi nationality and “obligations arising under the laws of Bangladesh as well as any applicable obligations arising under international human rights instruments,” and asks for the applications to be processed expeditiously.

Hasina, who has lived in self-imposed exile in India since leaving her country after massive protests in August 2024, has repeatedly said she intends to return in December. The precise date has not been given for when she plans to return in December.

In November 2025, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia for crimes against humanity over the deadly crackdown on the 2024 protests. Hasina has denied the charges, rejected the verdict, and questioned the fairness of the trial conducted in her absence.