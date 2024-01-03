Sexual abuse lawsuits drive Roman Catholic organisation Franciscan Friars of California to file bankruptcy

Faced with nearly 100 lawsuits related to decades-old sex abuse claims, Roman Catholic organisation the Franciscan Friars of California has filed for bankruptcy.

In a statement, the California-based organisation devoted to helping the poor said it was driven to bankruptcy by a California state law that has enabled sexual abuse to file complaints over decade-old incidents. Previously, such complaints were time-barred under the state's statute of limitations, reports Reuters.

Sexual abuse lawsuits against the organisation

The Franciscan Friars of California faces 94 lawsuits, most of which have been filed in the western US state of California.

All these lawsuits as per the group are based on abuse that allegedly dates back at least 27 years. On Tuesday, the Franciscan Friars of California said that most of the friars accused in these lawsuits are deceased and the six who are still alive are no longer associated with the organisation.

"I am deeply saddened by the sinful acts committed, and the damage caused to abuse survivors — then only children — who put their trust in friars," said Provincial minister Father David Gaa in a statement.

As per Gaa, even if "no apology or any amount of financial compensation can reverse the harm," the bankruptcy would allow the organisation to fairly compensate survivors of abuse.

Roman catholic organisations and bankruptcy

The Franciscan Friars of California is one of many Roman Catholic organisations that in recent days have filed for bankruptcy to address sexual abuse lawsuits.

According to Bloomberg News, in 2023, previously Diocese of Santa Rosa, the Archdiocese of San Francisco and the Diocese of Oakland have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In its bankruptcy filing from Dec 31st 2023, the friars said it has between $1 million and $10 million in assets, while its liabilities are between $10 million and $50 million.

The organisation is known for operating the St. Anthony Foundation in San Francisco's Tenderloin district. There it provides food, clothing, and addiction counselling to those in need. As per the group's spokesperson, its work at the St. Anthony Foundation or elsewhere will not be affected by the bankruptcy filing.