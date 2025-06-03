/Serbian woman panics and unbuckles harness while parasailing, plunges 160 feet to her death

A woman plunged 160 feet to her death after she unbuckled her harness while parasailing in Montenegro. The distressing incident was caught on camera. According to a report by Republikka, Tijana Radonjic of Serbia fell into the Adriatic Sea in Budva last Wednesday (May 28). What led her to remove her safety gear is not known.

Videos being carried by local media show the 19-year-old parasailing in a bikini. She frantically starts pulling at her life jacket and removes her safety restraints. After she manages to get the waist buckle off, she tries to wriggle herself free from the rest of the gear and soon tumbles down, away from sight.

There is no clarity on what led the woman to take the extreme step. Witnesses say that she took off smiling, and everything looked normal at the beginning. She was also recording a video of herself.

‘Put me down’, the woman was heard shouting

However, local reports suggest that she seems to have suffered a panic attack after the people handling her started lifting her higher in the sky. Witnesses say that they heard Radonjic scream "Put me down" before she decided to remove the safety gear and plunge to her death.

The video is too distressing to be shared here. Discretion is advised.

Serbian woman was offered a free flight

A report by local media outlet Kuirr stated that the woman decided to parasail after being approached by the company on the beach. The Budva agency specialised in water sports and asked Radonjic to participate in a promotional shoot. She was offered a free flight and decided to try out the adventure sport. The owner of the company, Mirko Krdzic, is shocked at the incident.

He told Kuirr that Radonjic had undergone training before she took off for the actual flight, and he was confused about what exactly had happened up there. Krdzic said that she did not mention or look like she had a fear of flying.



The woman's body was pulled out of the Adriatic Sea, and an autopsy was conducted. The results are awaited. Meanwhile, an investigation has also been opened into the incident, and all the equipment is being inspected.