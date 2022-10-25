Security forces fire teargas as girls clash with staff at school in Iran

The tensions in Iran continued on Monday as the security forces fired teargas at a girls’ school in Tehran following clashes between the students and staff. The clashes began when the staff tried to inspect the mobile phones carried by the students amid the ongoing protests over Mahsa Amini’s death.

Several videos were posted on social media which shows a strong police presence all around the school and one clip even captured the moment when the security forces started firing teargas canisters into the premises. While the videos were not verified, they became a major point of discussion.

Also read | Russia to send more troops to defend Kherson, says Ukraine’s intel chief

However, the Ministry of Education completely denied the involvement of the security forces in the incident at the school in Tehran. In the official statement, the authorities said that the students had to be taken to the hospital as several of them experienced a drop in blood pressure levels.

Iran has been experiencing constant protests since the death of 22-year-old Amini after she was detained by the country’s morality police for breaking the hijab law. She was declared dead in the hospital that night with post-mortem reports showing trauma wounds to her head and her body.

Also read | Indonesia ferry fire leaves 14 dead, rescue operations on

Thousands of protestors have been arrested by the security forces till now and on Monday, 315 of them were indicted for “gathering and conspiring with intent to damage national security, propaganda against the system and igniting public disorder,” according to a report by state news agency IRNA.

The United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and Canada have all imposed sanctions on the morality police and high officials of the Iranian government for the tough crackdown on the protests.