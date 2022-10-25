Russia to send more troops to defend Kherson, says Ukraine’s intel chief

The Russian-occupied Kherson region in Ukraine is going to witness an intense battle in the future as Moscow is preparing to send more forces to the southern city in response to Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

Kherson was the first territory that fell to the Russian forces in the initial days of the war that started in February this year.

But in the past few weeks, Ukraine has been making rapid advances in the southern city, especially along the Dnipro River, and has caused the Russian forces to retreat.

The Russian-installed authorities in the city have even ordered thousands of civilians to evacuate.

However, Ukraine's military spy chief Kyrylo Budanov believes that the Russian forces have not retreated rather they are trying to create an illusion of defeat.

"They are creating the illusion that all is lost. Yet at the same time they are moving new military units in and preparing to defend the streets of Kherson," he told the Ukrainska Pravda online media outlet.

He said that the Russian military is deploying more troops and preparing the streets for defence, adding that the removal of citizens is a pretence to save face in case the city falls to Ukraine.

The Russian-appointed officials in Kherson on Monday announced the creation of militia units, saying that men would have the "opportunity" to join them.

The focus of the Ukraine-Russia war has now shifted to Kherson, with Kyiv claiming massive success in the region since October.

According to its military, the Ukrainian forces have reclaimed about 90 villages, with a population totalling 12,000.

