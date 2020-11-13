SeaDream halts Caribbean cruise as passengers test positive for coronavirus

SeaDream Yacht Club has halted a cruise in the Caribbean after several passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

The SeaDream I vessel has returned to port in Barbados, and all passengers are currently being re-tested, the privately owned company said in a statement on Friday.

"The ship's medical staff has tested all crew members and all tests have come back negative," SeaDream said.

It did not say how many passengers and crew were aboard at the moment.

SeaDream Yacht Club said in September it planned to become the first luxury cruise operator to resume sailing in the West Indies, with 22 voyages planned from November 7 onwards. By contrast, most US cruise operators have suspended their operations until the end of 2020, The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) said on November 3.

SeaDream Yacht Club, founded by Norwegian investor Atle Brynestad, operates two luxury vessels, each with a capacity of up to 112 passengers.