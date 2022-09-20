Scientists use space photos and volunteers to accurately calculate Weddell seal population

The number of Weddell seals in Antarctica may have finally been estimated accurately by scientists. The monumental task was completed utilising photographs from space and the eyes, and talents of thousands of citizen scientists.

Why is this important?

In the Southern Ocean, Weddell seals are a crucial indicator species for changes in the food web and sea ice.

As per Guardian, although the species can survive up to 30 years in the extreme environment of Antarctica's coastal sea ice, counting them has historically been difficult and expensive.

Former population estimates were "more back-of-the-envelope type calculations," according to Dr Michelle LaRue, associate professor of Gateway Antarctica at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.

"The previous research was done by traditional surveyors – shipboard surveys and aerial surveys – but you can’t physically get to the entire Antarctic continent all at one time," she said.

LaRue said that the findings were "imprecise," so in 2016 she set out to produce the first estimation of the seals' baseline population using high-resolution satellite photos and the perceptive eyes of 330,000 volunteers.

“We combined [the] imagery with a web platform to conduct a citizen science campaign to find out three things: where seals are present, their abundance, and the environmental factors that influence their habitat preferences,” LaRue said.

The initiative largely relied on volunteers to look for seal indications in the satellite photographs. Participants were given photographs of a location in Antarctica to search, and they were asked to check or uncheck a box depending on whether they thought they could see a seal. The more people who clicked yes, the more efficient the habitat narrowing got.

