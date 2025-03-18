Something strange is going on at a research base in Antarctica where a team member has allegedly threatened to kill a colleague. With nowhere to run, others are scared too and are asking for help. The scientists are from South Africa and stationed at the Sanae IV research centre in Vesleskarvet, Queen Maud Land.

Advertisment

The base is run by the South African National Antarctic Program while the South African National Antarctic Expedition operates it. In a scary turn of events for the bunch trapped in a building, things are getting pretty dark, as per an email sent by one of them.

The weather is harsh in the region, with temperatures dropping to -23C and wind speeds of nearly 150mph. South Africa's closest point is 2,500 miles away. So the only human contact they have is with each other.

Also Read: Discovery of 40-million-year-old river system in Antarctica is a warning sign for humans

Advertisment

According to the email, they were attacked by one of the members, who is reportedly threatening to repeat the assault. The accused reportedly also sexually assaulted one of the members. The scientists are now pleading to be rescued.

The Sunday Times, which saw the email, quoted the email as saying, "Regrettably, [his] behaviour has escalated to a point that is deeply disturbing. Specifically, he physically assaulted [X]."

The unnamed researcher added that the actions have created "an environment of fear and intimidation" at the base.

Advertisment

"I remain deeply concerned about my own safety, constantly wondering if I might become the next victim,” the researcher added.

They are demanding urgent action for their safety, saying that the person's behaviour is turning "increasingly egregious".

Cabin fever in Antarctica?

Dion George, South Africa’s environment minister, said that he would reach out to the team to understand the gravity of the situation. Talking to The Sunday Times, George said that the situation at the Antarctic base is similar to that of astronauts in space. They have nowhere to run or hide.

Detailing the incident, he said, "There was a verbal altercation between the team leader and this person. Then it escalated and then that person did physically assault the leader. You can imagine what it’s like, it is close quarters and people do get cabin fever. It can be very disorientating."

What is cabin fever?

George mentioned cabin fever as a possible reason for the scientist's strange behaviour. Cabin fever is when people confined to one place for long periods of time start to experience psychological problems. The person might experience distress and irritability.