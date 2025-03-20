A seven-year-old girl in the US suffered severe burns and was in coma after she decided to follow a TikTok toy challenge where a fidget toy exploded in her face. Scarlett Selby of Missourie was seriously injured after a NeeDoh cube burst in her face.

NeeDoh cube is a common spongy toy.

The horrific accident happened when Selby tried to follow a viral TikTok trend that included freezing and heating the toy.

Scarlett Selby, age 7, wanted to do the Tik Tok challenge where kids freeze a NeeDoh toy and then microwave it to make it easier to play with.



Selby. She saw a viral video of Tikkors changing the shape of NeeDoh cubes by heating and then freezing it, said a report on The New York Post.

Following the toy trend, she put the toy in the microwave. However, when she removed it, the cube exploded, spreading her face and chest with a blistering hot substance and leading to a coma.

Her father, Josh Selby was shocked by her horrific scream. "It all happened so quickly. I heard her scream, and it was like a blood-curdling scream."

He took his daughter to the hospital, frantically trying to remove the hot substance from her face and body. In the hospital, doctors placed her in a medically induced coma.

Social media users reacted with horror, anger and frustration.

One user put the blame on the girl's mother, writing, "What a wonderful mom to let her kid put toys inside a microwave. Learn some parenting Mom."