'Saudi's verdict on Khashoggi's case fell short of meeting expectations': Turkey

Turkey on Monday said that the Saudi court's ruling to overturn five death sentences in the case of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's did not meet global expectations.

Also read: Saudi scraps death sentences over Khashoggi murder, jails eight

Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was strangled, and his body cut into pieces by a 15-man Saudi squad, according to Turkish officials. His remains have not yet been found.

"The final verdict that a Saudi court issued today regarding journalist Jamal Khashoggi's execution inside the Kingdom's consulate in Istanbul fell short of meeting the expectations of Turkey and the international community," Fahrettin Altun, communications director at the Turkish presidency, wrote on Twitter.

Eight defendants were sentenced to jail for between seven and 20 years in a verdict that comes after Khashoggi's sons "pardoned" the killers in May, paving the way for less severe punishment. These defendants were unnamed and include two former aides of the crown prince, who deny involvement.

"We still don't know what happened to Khashoggi's body, who wanted him dead or if there were local collaborators – which casts doubt on the credibility of the legal proceedings in KSA," Altun tweeted.

Altun urged the Kingdom to cooperate with Turkey's investigation into the killing.

"It is a legal and conscientious obligation to shed light on the Jamal Khashoggi murder, which was committed within Turkey's borders, and to deliver justice," Altun tweeted.

"That is the only way to ensure that similar atrocities can be prevented in the future."

(Inputs from AFP)