/San Diego mosque shooting: At least 3 killed, two teen suspects found dead as police probe possible hate crime motive. Here's what we know so far

Authorities investigating the deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego said the two suspects found dead in a nearby vehicle were teenagers. Mark Remily, the special agent in charge of the FBI in San Diego, confirmed on Monday (May 18) that the suspects were juveniles but did not release their identities. Scott Wahl, San Diego Police Chief, later said the suspects were 17 and 19 years old. Police are currently treating the shooting as a possible hate crime because the attack targeted the Islamic Center, according to Chief Wahl.

“Because of the Islamic Center location, we are considering this a hate crime until it’s not,” Wahl said. The police chief added that local investigators are working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to determine the motive behind the attack. “We will work closely with the FBI to make sure that we are matching all the resources that we need for this investigation,” Wahl said. The shooting at San Diego’s largest mosque comes amid growing reports of anti-Muslim bias and discrimination across the United States, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

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Security guard killed in mosque shooting was ‘pivotal’ in stopping more harm

The Muslim civil rights advocacy group said it received 8,683 complaints nationwide in 2025, marking the highest number reported in a single year since the organization began tracking incidents in 1996. Authorities have not yet confirmed a motive for Monday’s shooting. Police said a security guard at the mosque was among the victims and may have helped prevent even greater loss of life during the attack.

“One of the deceased is a security guard who works there, and I think played a pivotal role in preventing this from being much worse,” Chief Scott Wahl said during a news conference. Officials confirmed that three adult men were killed in the shooting, including the security guard. According to police, emergency response teams discovered the victims outside the sprawling mosque complex before later locating the two suspected gunmen dead inside a nearby vehicle in what authorities believe was a suicide. The investigation into the deadly shooting remains ongoing.

Suspects appear to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds: Police chief

Suspects in the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego ‘appear to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds’, Scott Wahl said during a news briefing. The suspects were identified as two males. “There were no officers involved in firing their weapons. But that is still very preliminary at this point. But that’s what we believe,” Wahl added.

‘Probe will rely on extensive evidence’, says San Diego Police Chief