/San Diego mosque shooting: Police 'neutralise' shooter after active threat; at least 3 dead

Police in San Diego said they had ‘neutralized’ a shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday (May 18) after a major emergency response surrounded the mosque complex. Television footage from helicopters showed heavily armed law enforcement teams outside the sprawling Islamic center, while one unidentified person was seen lying in a pool of blood near the scene. According to CNN, one security guard was killed in the incident, citing a mosque official. “The threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized,” San Diego police said on X.

Imam Taha Hassane said in a video statement that there were reports of casualties, although details had not yet been confirmed. He stressed that all students and staff at the mosque’s school were safe. “We are safe. The entire school is safe. All the kids, all the staff, and the teachers are safe,” he said. “We have a few casualties, not confirmed yet.” “There is no threat at this moment, but we want everyone to stay away,” he said. “Stay safe, stay at home, and make a lot of prayers.”

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Earlier, the San Diego Police Department described the situation as ‘active but contained’ and confirmed that ‘significant resources’ had been deployed to the area. Dozens of patrol vehicles surrounded the Islamic Center, which is described on its website as the largest mosque in San Diego County. California Governor Gavin Newsom was briefed on the incident, according to his office. “We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” the governor’s office said in a statement posted on X.

Before authorities secured the area, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria urged residents to avoid the location. “I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego,” Gloria said on X. “Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area.”