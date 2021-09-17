Safe and easy: Microsoft announces 'passwordless account' for users

Recently internet users have been joking about having to remember too many passwords. Microsoft, however, has found a solution for their users.

The popular tech company has decided to abandon password system to let its users have a ‘passwordless account’ for easy and quick access.

Users of all popular services such as Microsoft Outlook, OneDrive and more will be given the option of creating ‘passwordless accounts’ in the coming weeks.

Also read | Facebook documents show how toxic Instagram is for teens: Reports

The option was available for corporate users of Microsoft in March, but has now decided to extend this option for private users too.

"You can now completely remove the password from your Microsoft account," Vasu Jakkal, the company's corporate vice president of security, compliance and identity, wrote in a blog post Wednesday.

However, security will now be compromised for these accounts. Microsoft will allow users to access their personal accounts through the famous Authenticator app that will generate a ‘One Time Password’ (OTP) (unique numbered login code). Users can put in this code and enter their account.

Also read | What's the difference? Netizens wonder as new iPhone 13 is almost like iPhone 12

Another option will be through ‘Windows Hello’ that will let users sign in through facial recognition or fingerprint.

Users are also allowed to own an external security key — which looks like a USB drive — that will have security and login information pre-loaded in it.

Microsoft has taken this decision after it observed an alarming spike in cyberattacks in the past year, caused by lack of password strength, especially for people who have been working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.