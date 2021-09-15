What's the difference? Netizens wonder as new iPhone 13 is almost like iPhone 12

Apple launched the latest and most awaited new iPhone model, called the iPhone 13, to over 2 million viewers on YouTube on Tuesday. The tech giants released four variants of the iPhone 13. They are the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to Apple, the iPhone 13 sports a smaller display cutout, or "notch," at the top of the screen, as well as larger batteries that deliver between 1.5 and 2.5 hours of battery life, depending on device size, over last year's models.

However, Apple did not go for a radical change in the phone's design due to which it drew a lot of comparisons from its predecessor the iPhone 12. Twitteratis trolled the design of the iPhone 13 and found it difficult to spot any differences from iPhone 12.

Check out some of the hilarious tweets on the phone's similar design:

Me looking at the difference between iPhone 12 and 13 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/9EGdw1EWDW — daniel 🥞 (@manieldad) September 14, 2021 ×

Me trying to spot the difference between iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 pro max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/vdAgMBxfgg — Jsemfrajeeer (@jsemfrajeeer) September 14, 2021 ×

The iPhone 13 will be available in five colours and will contain a new chip called the A15 Bionic, which will enable functions such as automatically detecting when the phone's camera is directed at text.

The iPad Mini has also been updated with 5G connection and a new design that resembles the higher-end iPad Air and Pro versions.

Apple also added a new camera to its base-model iPad, allowing users to work and learn from home.

The iPad starts at $329 for the standard model and $499 for the Mini.

Next week, both will be available for sale.