/Russian warplanes spotted near Alaska, intercepted by US military: Here's what we know

US fighter jets on Wednesday (Sep 24) stopped four Russian military planes flying close to Alaska, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). This was the third such encounter in about a month and the ninth so far this year. The latest incident came a day after US President Donald Trump said that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace. When asked how the US would back up NATO allies in such a situation, Trump said, “It depends on the circumstance.”

NORAD on Thursday (Sep 25) said in a statement that they have detected two Russian aircraft, including two Tu-95 bombers and two Su-35 fighter jets operating in Alaska’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), which is international airspace just outside US and Canadian territory. In response to Russian jets, NORAD sent its four F-16 jets, four KC-135 refueling aircraft, and an E-3 surveillance plane to identify and intercept the planes. Officials explained that Russian jets in the ADIZ are not unusual and do not mean a direct threat. Still, this was the ninth such case this year, adding to worries about Moscow’s moves near NATO borders.

Similar incidents have recently occurred in Denmark, as the country has reported drones near its Copenhagen Airport, while Poland and Estonia said Russian aircraft entered their airspace earlier this month. In Alaska, US jets had also intercepted Russian bombers and fighter jets about a month ago, and in late August this year, NORAD tracked a Russian spy plane in its radar. Last year, NORAD released a video of a Russian jet flying just a few feet from a US aircraft near Alaska.

What is the ADIZ?