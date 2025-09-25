/'Nuclear security is our top priority', says Putin at Global Atomic Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (September 25) addressed the Global Atomic Forum in Moscow, highlighting Russia’s pivotal role in shaping the future of nuclear energy. Speaking during World Atomic Week at the VDNKh exhibition center, Putin emphasised Russia’s extensive expertise in nuclear power, which continues to position the country as a leading partner for countries pursuing peaceful nuclear energy solutions.

Among the key points discussed, Putin noted that Russia is pioneering advancements in nuclear technology, including the construction of floating nuclear power plants, which are poised to transform energy access worldwide. He also revealed that Russia is preparing to launch serial production of these floating facilities, marking a significant milestone in the country’s nuclear energy capabilities.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The president underscored that countries in the Global South and East are expected to drive future demand for nuclear energy, with Russia ready to assist by providing comprehensive support across the entire nuclear power plant development process. Putin reaffirmed that Russia remains committed to fulfilling its nuclear technology agreements, rejecting what he called “technological colonialism,” while focusing on empowering its partners to develop sovereign nuclear industries.

On the topic of nuclear security, Putin stressed that ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities is a top priority for Russia. He also addressed the future of uranium resources, predicting that they could be depleted by 2090 or sooner, prompting Russia’s ambition to introduce the world’s first nuclear power system with a closed fuel cycle by 2030.