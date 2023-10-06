Russian secret agents investigate plot to assassinate Putin from 'within own ranks'

As per shocking reports citing a Telegram channel, it has been claimed that Russian secret service agents are plotting to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin. Coming against the backdrop of the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, the channel which reportedly has close links to the security forces, makes a startling claim that some agents from "within their own ranks" are planning to take out Putin.

The channel goes by the name VChK-OGPU and sheds light on what was being allegedly cooked inside the secret agents' ranks.

The channel said that things came to the fore during a meeting at karaoke club Honey, in Chekhov which is about 40 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow. The channel quoted a source while uncovering the alleged plot.

This person is a 37-year-old man named Mikhail Yurchenko. He is reportedly a construction entrepreneur. The Telegram channel disclosed that Yurchenko had a lengthy conversation with a man from the club “about the war and future life in Russia”.

“At some point, according to Yurchenko, the interlocutor showed him a red service ID and stated that he had a task ‘to remove Vladimir Putin,’” media reports said while citing the VChK-OGPU channel.

Russia aware of the events

If reports are to be believed, Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs is already aware of the development.

The ministry was alerted by a specialist in the presidential administrative directorate and was informed of the “secret conspiracy against the head of state”.

Shocked and "haunted" after learning about the alleged planning by the Russian secret agents, Yurchenko approached the police and reported it.

However, Russian authorities are now looking into the matter to make sure if the investigations are true or just a facade.

The club which is cited by the channel is a place where Russian agents frequently come and meet, reports said. VChK-OGPU reportedly said, "The special services have been searching for several days for the unknown person who planned to 'remove' Putin. Based on his tip, operatives went to study the situation in the Honey club, where... you can often meet employees of various [secret] departments."

