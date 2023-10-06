Bangladesh: Dengue death toll crosses 1,000-mark

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Bangladesh is in the grip of a dengue nightmare like never before. Over 1,000 patients have died of the virus in the first 9 months of 2023, that's more than the combined toll from 2000 when record-keeping on dengue deaths started. Hospitals are full to capacity, with the government pushing to expand dengue wards. Awareness drives have also been launched to stem the spread.

