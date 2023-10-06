Donald Trump disclosed classified information about US nuclear subs to Australian businessman

Donald Trump allegedly shared classified information about US nuclear submarines with an Australian businessman just three months after he left the office, reported US media said Thursday.

During a meeting at his Florida private members' club Mar-a-Lago, the "excited" former US president disclosed the sensitive information to a businessman, identified by the New York Times as billionaire Anthony Pratt.

Pratt, who heads one of the world's largest packaging companies, then supposedly shared the sensitive details with "scores of others, including more than a dozen foreign officials, several of his own employees, and a handful of journalists."

'Discreet' Trump

Back in April 2021, Pratt looking to strike up a conversation with Trump reportedly brought up the American submarine fleet. The two, as per an ABC News report, previously had a conversation on the same topic.

Pratt, as per the report, would tell people that while talking to Trump, he said that Australia should start buying its submarines from the United States.

Hearing this, "leaning," towards the Australian billionaire, an excited Trump revealed "the supposed exact number of nuclear warheads [US submarines] routinely carry, and exactly how close they supposedly can get to a Russian submarine without being detected."

Pratt would go on to discuss this with at least 45 others, including 11 of his company's employees, 10 Australian officials, six journalists, and three former Australian prime ministers, reports ABC News, citing sources.

How it impacts US

Quoting sources, the Times reports that Trump's disclosures "potentially endangered the US nuclear fleet."

As per reports, federal prosecutors, already looking into Trump over the classified material found at Mar-a-Lago after he left office, have interviewed Pratt twice about the incident.

The Australian businessman now may be called by prosecutors to testify against the former US president, during the classified documents trial. The trial is due to start next May in Florida.

Along with the classified documents case, Trump faces multiple other indictments: over his efforts to overturn his election loss, which includes provoking an insurrection on Capitol Hill, and over his election-eve hush money payments in 2016 to a porn star. He is also on trial for wildly and fraudulently inflating the value of his assets to get better terms from banks and insurance companies.

