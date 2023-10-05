Donald Trump to be the next US House Speaker?

Donald Trump may be the next speaker of the US House of Representatives if a Texas Republican gets his way.

This comes after, the Republican Party recently succeeded in its unprecedented removal of one of its own, Kevin McCarthy from the post.

Trump for speaker

Calling Trump the "greatest president" of his lifetime, Republican Troy Nehls, as per Guardian, announced that he will be nominating the ex-president for speaker of the US House of Representatives.

"This week, when the US House of Representatives reconvenes, my first order of business will be to nominate Donald J Trump for speaker of the US House of Representatives," he said.

"President Trump, the greatest president of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America first and will make the House great again."

Reportedly, previously too, Trump's name has been suggested for the esteemed post. This includes during the 15-vote marathon that saw McCarthy assume the post in January.

As per Guardian, another congressman, Greg Steube of Florida, said that he would back Trump's nomination for speaker.

Speaker or President?

Fox News host Sean Hannity, on Tuesday, disclosed that "some House Republicans" had "been in contact with and have started an effort to draft" Trump as the US House of Representatives speaker.

Hannity, who has long been close to Trump, also said that the ex-president wasn't interested in the post. Nevertheless, he added that Trump, even as he ran for President, "might be open to helping the Republican Party, at least in the short term, if necessary."

However, as per House Republican rules, this may not be possible. The rules state that "A member of the Republican leadership shall step aside if indicted for a felony for which a sentence of two or more years' imprisonment may be imposed."

Donald Trump is currently the clear frontrunner for the Republican Party in the 2024 US Presidential elections. However, the leader is haunted by a slew of 91 criminal charges: these include election subversion, retention of classified information and hush-money payments. If convicted in all, he faces 712 years and six months in jail, reports the New York Post. He is also involved in civil suits, including a fraud trial and a defamation suit in New York.

(With inputs from agencies)

