McCarthy orchestrated move to throw Pelosi out of her Capitol office: Report

Ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a prominent figure in the Republican Party, has reportedly played a key role in orchestrating the ouster of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Majority Leader Steny Hoyer from their office spaces, as per two Republican sources cited by a media outlet. As per reports, interim Speaker Patrick McHenry asked former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to vacate her office in the Capitol building "immediately", a move which sources said was of McCarthy's making.

"With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol," Pelosi reportedly said of McHenry calling him by his new formal title, reported NPR.

CNN, quoting sources closely associated with Pelosi and Hoyer, suggested that this move was in fact a retaliation against McCarthy who was reportedly behind McHenry's move to throw Pelosi out of her office.

It is worth noting that in the recent vote, Democrats supported vacating the speaker's chair, a decision that affected McCarthy's standing.

McCarthy's office move

McCarthy not only framed the move but he is now also seeking to move into Pelosi's office, as per reports.

Backing McCarthy, GOP Representative Garret Graves revealed on Wednesday (Oct 4) that McCarthy is set to occupy the office that interim Speaker Patrick McHenry had instructed Pelosi to vacate.

“Look the deal is that the office that Pelosi is in right now is the office of the preceding speaker. Speaker Pelosi and other Democrats determined that they wanted a new … speaker, and it’s Kevin McCarthy. So, he’s getting the office,” he said.

“I don’t know what they’re complaining about,” Graves said adding, “They created this situation.”

Pelosi's response

While she maintains her regular office in the Longworth House office building, Pelosi indicated that she could not immediately vacate her belongings in the Capitol building due to her absence in Washington, DC.

The California Democrat said, “Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time.”

Pelosi expressed disappointment in the move, terming it a departure from tradition. During her tenure as Speaker, she had provided her predecessor, Speaker Dennis Hastert, with a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he needed them, Pelosi said.

“Office space doesn’t matter to me, but it seems to be important to them,” she said. “Now that the new Republican Leadership has settled this important matter, let’s hope they get to work on what’s truly important for the American people," she said.