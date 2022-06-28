Russian missile strike on shopping mall kills at least 13 people, Ukraine says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that two Russian missiles struck a crowded shopping centre in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk resulting in the death of at least 13 people and around 50 people getting injured. Zelensky added that around 1000 people were present in the shopping centre when the attack took place and Dmytro Lunin, governor of the central Poltava region also confirmed the death toll. "It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims ... It's useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.

Lunin wrote on Telegram that 21 people were hospitalised while 29 others were given first aid.

"It's an act of terrorism against civilians," he said according to a report by Reuters.

Sergiy Gaiday, governor of the Lugansk region in Ukraine, also said on Monday that eight civilians in the city of Lysychansk were killed by a Russian strike. The governor said that they were out collecting water when Russia forces fired on the crowd with Uragan multiple rocket-launchers.

“Today in Lysychansk, the Russians fired on a crowd of people with Uragan multiple rocket-launchers, as civilians were collecting water from a cistern,” Gaiday posted on Telegram.

“Eight residents are dead, 21 have been taken to hospital,” he added.

The Russian forces captured the city of Severodonetsk and they have now turned their attention towards its twin city – Lysychansk. The military has been looking to establish their complete domination in the Donbas territory and Lysychansk is their next target in the region.

