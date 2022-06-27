Toxic gas leak in Jordan claims lives of ten people, 251 injured: State media

A toxic gas leak from a storage tank at Jordan’s Aqaba port claimed the lives of ten people and another 251 were injured, according to the state television. The state television also reported that the state authorities have asked people staying in the nearby areas to stay indoors and shut all windows in order to stop the poisonous gas from entering their houses. Faisal al-Shaboul, a government spokesman, initially said that five people were dead but later revised it to 10. The state news agency Petra also quoted the spokesperson of the public security directorate as saying that the leak took place after a tank filled with tox gas fell in the middle of the transportation process.

The authorities are still trying to understand the total impact of the situation and Al-Mamlaka TV reported that 199 people were still being treated in the nearby hospitals after the gas leak.

The state television’s Twitter page posted a video of the entire incident. In the video, a storage tank was seen falling and a yellow-coloured gas was seen rising the moment it slammed into the deck.

The state television said in their report that evacuation planes were sent to Aqaba to help with the arrangements and the Civil Defence service has already deployed special teams in the area.

“Specialists and the hazardous substances team in the civil defense are dealing with the incident”, Civil defense spokesman Amer al-Sartawy said according to the state television report.

Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh and Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya headed to Aqaba.

