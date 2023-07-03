Russian military raided Wagner bases in Syria, detained fighters and leaders: Reports

Several Arabic media outlets, over the weekend, reported that Russian military forces raided Russia’s Wagner mercenary group’s offices in Syria and even detained some fighters. This comes after the Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and its armed forces declared to have gained control over the Russian city of Rostov and his army continued to ‘march’ towards the capital, Moscow. What do we know about the raids? According to a report by Saudi Arabia TV news channel Al-Hadath, last week, Russian military police allegedly arrested the head of the Wagner unit in As Suwayda, southern Syria and three “high-ranking commanders” at the Khmeimim Air Base.

The media report also alleged that it was a joint raid conducted by Russian military police and Syrian intelligence who also launched an arrest campaign against the Wagner group in Syria, on Friday evening (June 23). On the same day that Prigozhin’s armed forces declared to have gained control over the Russian city and marched towards Moscow.

The Saudi news channel also reported that the police visited Wagner offices in multiple Syrian cities, including Deir ez-Zur, Hama, and Damascus. The Russian intervention in Syria began in 2015 and has since helped tip the scales in Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s favour.

Earlier this year, Assad also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin and said that he supported Russia’s war in Ukraine and recognises territories claimed by Russia in Ukraine. Syria would also welcome more Russian forces and new military bases which need not be temporary, the Syrian president told the Russian media. Wagner leaders, fighters in Syria arrested? Al-Hadath also reported that Wagner leaders, including recruiters and fighters, were rounded up amid raids in the three previously mentioned cities and Russian forces allegedly arrested three Wagner officers, one of whom is a lieutenant colonel.

According to a report by Wall Street Journal, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergey Vershinin over the weekend also visited Damascus and urged Assad to not let any Wagner fighters leave Syria without Moscow’s permission.

The arrests were also confirmed by a Pentagon official in Washington and the German defence official, reported Sky News Arabia. What did Wagner say about the alleged raids? Media reports citing Telegram channels close to Wagner have since denied the reports of detention but did not deny reports of its offices being raided. Reports about the detention of fighters in Syria were “not true,” said a Telegram channel named ‘Orchestra Wagner’ which is said to be linked to the paramilitary group.

Meanwhile, an Istanbul-based Syrian analyst, Waiel Olwan, told Al-Hadath channel that the Russian military conducted the raids as “precautionary measures,” and has also allegedly put Wagner’s members under house arrest at the Khmeimim Air Base, reported the London-based media outlet Middle East Eye.

Olwan also reportedly said that while the Prigozhin had announced its march to Moscow, Wagner fighters did not rebel against Russian forces in Syria and even took orders from them.







