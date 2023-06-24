Russia issues arrest warrant against Wagner chief after his call for mutiny

The Russian authorities charged Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin with mutiny after he called on his troops to oust the country’s military leadership.

The Wagner chief has been accused of "incitement to armed rebellion" after he asked Russians to join his 25,000 Wagner fighters against defence minister Sergei Shoigu and other top commanders.

A threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin's primacy in The Kremlin is yet to be completely ruled out.

