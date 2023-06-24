'This is treason': Putin appeals for 'unity', calls Wagner mutiny 'deadly threat' to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address to the Russians on Saturday, said that necessary order has been given to the troops to neutralise those who have orchestrated the armed rebellion.



The president addressed the nation as Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's armed forces declared to have gained control over the Russian city of RostoV and his army continued to 'march' towards the capital to oust the military leadership of the country.

Putin appeals for 'unity', says won't allow civil war

"I appeal to the citizens of Russia, to the personnel of the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies and special services, to the soldiers and commanders who are now fighting in their combat positions, repelling enemy attacks - they are doing it heroically. I know. Today I once again spoke with the commanders of all directions. I also appeal to those who, by deceit or threats, were dragged into a criminal adventure, pushed onto the path of a grave crime - an armed rebellion,” Putin said, in his address.

"This is a battle when the fate of our people is being decided, it requires the unity of all forces, unity, consolidation and responsibility, when everything that weakens us, any strife that our external enemies can use and use to undermine us from the inside must be thrown aside".

Putin calls oWagner chief's actions 'stab in the back', 'betrayal'

"The actions that split our unity are, in fact, apostasy from our people, from our comrades-in-arms who are now fighting at the front. This is a stab in the back to our country and our people. We will protect both our people and our statehood from any threats, including from internal betrayal, and what we are faced with is precisely betrayal. to the cause for which, side by side with our other units and subunits, the fighters and commanders of the Wagner group fought and died,” the Russian president said.



"I believe that we will save and defend what is dear and sacred to us. Together with our homeland, we will overcome any trials, we will become even stronger. Everyone who deliberately took the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed rebellion, took the path of rebellion and terrorist methods will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer before the law and before our people,” he added.



The Wagner chief is facing accusations of "incitement to armed rebellion" as he asked Russians to support his 25,000 Wagner fighters against Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Prigozhin has been charged with armed mutiny and can face up to 20 years of imprisonment, as per TASS.

"Amid the seriousness of the situation and the threat of escalation of confrontation in the Russian Federation the FSB has opened a criminal case into the fact of a call for an armed rebellion on the part of Yevgeny Prigozhin," the Federal Security Service’s Public Relations Centre said.



Russia, which has been engaging with Ukraine in one of the longest wars, is on the brink of civil war and feared a coup as it faced a rebellion from the Wagner group. Amid the escalating situation, an "anti-terrorist operation regime" has been declared in Moscow and all public events have been cancelled.