Russian intelligence says cracked network of Ukrainian agents in Crimea

Russia's Federal Security Bureau (FSB) said on Monday (Dec 11) that it had detected and cracked a network of Ukrainian agents in Russia-occupied Crimea who were attempting to assassinate pro-Russian figures. The intelligence service, which is the main successor to the Soviet Era spy agency KGB, said that targets of the Ukrainian network included Sergei Aksyonov, the Russia-appointed head of Crimea and also Oleg Tsaryov, a former pro-Russian member of Ukrainian parliament.

In October this year, Tsaryiv was shot twice but survived. The attack took place in Crimea that was occupied by Russia from Ukraine in 2014. Reuters has reported citing a source in Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency that this was an SBU operation.

Watch | Ukraine's Zelensky to meet President Biden as war funding against Russia is decreasing × The FSB said on Monday that the Ukrainian network it cracked, had in the past, also targeted railway and energy infrastructure in Crimea. The FSB said that it has found arms and explosives and had also detained 18 "agents and accomplices of the Ukrainian special services".

Shot down eight missiles fired towards Kyiv, says Ukraine

Meanwhile on Monday, Ukraine said that it had shot down eight Russian missiles that were fired towards the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Ukraine's air force said that in addition to these missiles 18 attack drones were shot down across Ukraine.

Ukraine says as winter sets in, Russia had again begun to hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Kyiv officials said that the country's air defences shot down the Russian missiles around 4 am local time (0200 GMT). Falling debris injured four people in Darnyatski district.

"Medics provided them with help at the scene," said Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko on social media.

"Also, a missile fragment was found on the territory of a warehouse in Darnytskyi district. There was no fire or damage to the building."

Ukrainian air force said that the drones that were shot down were launched by Russia from Crimean peninsula.

Also Read | At least 4 injured after Russian strike on Kyiv; Biden to host Zelensky at White House amid deadlock on aid

Russia targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in winter last year as well. The missile strike left millions of Ukrainians without electricity for long period.

Ukraine has since strengthened its air defence system using military help from the West. However, it says it needs more to protect more regions.