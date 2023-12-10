The Capitals: Putin's Moscow is West Asia's 'dear friend'

With a ceremonial motorcade, cavalry escort and Russian flag's colours in the sky, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi. Putin's reception in the Emirati capital included a 21-gun salute, and the Emirati national air show team created a spectacle in the sky, drawing the Russian flag with colored fumes.

Hours later, he was in Riyadh. A day after, Putin hosted Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow.

A nearly simultaneous Saudi-Iran diplomatic outreach by Moscow occurs nearly ten months after the Sunni and Shia powerhouses of West Asia restored their ties.

This week, therefore, marked a significant shift in Putin's international engagements since he launched an offensive on Ukraine in February 2022. .

Since then, Putin had limited his visits to China, Iran and some countries of the former Soviet Union.

Recent developments in the war, where Russia has gained a perceived upper hand while the West's attention shifted to Israel-Hamas war, are understood to have influenced this change.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ruler of the UAE, referred to Putin as his "dear friend."

Putin, in return, acknowledged the elevated relations.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, Putin engaged in a significant exchange with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

"We awaited you in Moscow," Putin told MBS with a gleeful smile.

"I know that events forced a correction to those plans but as I have already said nothing can prevent the development of our friendly relations. "But," he added, "the next meeting should be in Moscow." MBS replied through a Russian translator that he was of course ready to do that.

"Then we are agreed," Putin said.

The geopolitical significance of Saudi and Russia, jointly controlling a substantial portion of the world's oil production, came into focus.

Putin's West Asia outreach is significant as the traditional US allies in the region — Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Turkey — have expressed outrage over America's support to Israel in the ongoing war against Hamas in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Besides, the high oil prices have played a crucial role in sustaining Russia's war efforts in Ukraine and bolstering the Saudi economy.

These high-profile visits are perceived as a display of Putin's strength, strategically timed ahead of the upcoming elections in Russia.

The Federation Council, the upper house of Parliament, has set March 17 as the presidential election date. Putin, eligible for two more six-year terms after his current term expires, could potentially remain in power until 2036, signaling a prolonged tenure.

Notably, Putin, heavily sanctioned by the West, seems keen on establishing global partnerships to counter the perception of isolation. These diplomatic moves serve as a calculated demonstration of Russia's continued presence and influence on the world stage.