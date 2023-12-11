At least two injured after Russian strike on Kyiv; Biden to host Zelensky at White House amid deadlock on aid

At least two people have been injured after Russia launched an overnight air strike on Kyiv the debris from which fell onto several districts around the capital city injuring at least two people and damaging a residential building, reported Ukrainian officials on Monday (Dec 11).

Meanwhile, the United States Joe Biden has invited his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for a meeting at the White House, on Tuesday (Dec 12) amid a deadlock in US Congress over aid for Ukraine.

Russian airstrike in Kyiv

A man and a woman suffered shrapnel wounds in the Darnitskyi district in the southeastern part of the Ukrainian capital city, said Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv on Telegram.

He also said that emergency services were dispatched to the Holosiivskyi district in the southwestern part of Kyiv after a missile hit the roof of a residential building, sparking a fire that was promptly extinguished.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration said that Ukrainian air defence systems “shot down enemy targets,” suggesting also that Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles.

Ukrainian forces shot down eight Russian missiles headed for the capital Kyiv on Monday morning, said the country’s air force saying that the attack took place around 4:00 am (local time).

Zelensky’s visit to Washington

The US president has invited his Ukrainian counterpart to the White House for a meeting which intends to “underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal invasion,” said the Biden administration, in a statement.

It added, “As Russia ramps up its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, the leaders will discuss Ukraine’s urgent needs and the vital importance of the United States’ continued support at this critical moment.”

The meeting comes at a critical time for Ukraine as a deadlock over emergency aid to the war-torn country continues in the US Congress. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is looking to strike an agreement with US lawmakers that would provide military aid for both Ukraine and Israel.

Zelensky will arrive in Washington on Monday (Dec 11), said his office, in a post on Telegram adding that he would meet Biden during a working visit that would include “a series of meetings and discussions.”

Republicans block aid for Ukraine, Israel

Last week, Republican senators blocked $106 billion in emergency aid primarily for Ukraine and Israel citing the absence of immigration reforms they had demanded as part of the package. However, they seem no closer to a deal tying immigration and border policy changes to the emergency aid package.

The Ukrainian president has been invited to address the US Senators on Tuesday (Dec 12) in the Capitol, a Senate leadership aide said on Sunday (Dec 10).

Zelensky will also hold a private meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday, Johnson’s spokesperson Raj Shah said in an email to Reuters.

The Ukrainian president’s visit to Washington would also include defence cooperation between Washington and Kyiv “particularly through joint projects on the production of weapons and air defense systems, as well as the coordination of efforts between our countries in the coming year,” said Zelensky’s office.

US Congress has already allocated $111bn to assist Ukraine, but top Republicans are now wary of sending more aid to Ukraine. White House would have to make tough choices if US lawmakers leave Washington for the holidays without reaching a deal.

“We really need the help,” Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska told BBC, in a recent interview. She added, “In simple words, we cannot get tired of this situation, because if we do, we die.”